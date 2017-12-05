 Virender Sehwag posts this iconic photo of late star Shashi Kapoor in unique tribute | cricket | Hindustan Times
Virender Sehwag posts this iconic photo of late star Shashi Kapoor in unique tribute

Virender Sehwag paid tribute to the late Shashi Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s greatest actors. The cricketer was joined by former Pakistan captain Rameez Raja among others

cricket Updated: Dec 05, 2017 13:04 IST
Devarchit Varma
Virender Sehwag posted this iconic photo of the late Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan to shower his tribute to a legend of the Bollywood industry. Shashi Kapoor’s death has evoked tributes from several Indian cricketers.
Virender Sehwag posted this iconic photo of the late Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan to shower his tribute to a legend of the Bollywood industry. Shashi Kapoor’s death has evoked tributes from several Indian cricketers.(Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag led tributes for Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor, who died on Monday following a prolonged illness in Mumbai. (INDIA vs LANKA KOTLA TEST LIVE)

Shashi Kapoor, 79, was the third and the youngest son of the late Prithviraj Kapoor. In a career spanning more than five decades, Kapoor acted in more than 150 films.

Shashi Kapoor did an overall 148 Hindi movies and 12 in English, which includes ‘The Householder’ and ‘Shakespeare-Wallah’. He was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as the Padma Bhushan.

Virender Sehwag, in his unique way, led the tributes that poured out from Indian cricket fraternity, with his former teammates Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif joining to pay their respect.

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh too joined in to pay his respect.

Here are a few more cricketers who paid their tributes to the Bollywood legend, who made his big screen debut with Yash Chopra’s ‘Dharamputra’ in 1961.

Former Pakistani cricketer-turned-commentator Rameez Raja was also among the ones who paid their respects to Shashi Kapoor.

Bollywood has a strong connection with Indian cricket. The slew of tributes to the late Shashi Kapoor is one more example of the bondage between cricketers and actors.

