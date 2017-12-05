Virender Sehwag posts this iconic photo of late star Shashi Kapoor in unique tribute

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag led tributes for Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor, who died on Monday following a prolonged illness in Mumbai. (INDIA vs LANKA KOTLA TEST LIVE)

Shashi Kapoor, 79, was the third and the youngest son of the late Prithviraj Kapoor. In a career spanning more than five decades, Kapoor acted in more than 150 films.

Shashi Kapoor did an overall 148 Hindi movies and 12 in English, which includes ‘The Householder’ and ‘Shakespeare-Wallah’. He was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as the Padma Bhushan.

Virender Sehwag, in his unique way, led the tributes that poured out from Indian cricket fraternity, with his former teammates Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif joining to pay their respect.

One of the most iconic dialogues ever, #ShashiKapoor . You will continue to inspire future generation of actors. Condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QBoLf7IlPb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2017

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh too joined in to pay his respect.

Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family on the passing of the legendary actor #ShashiKapoor #RIP 🙏 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 4, 2017

Here are a few more cricketers who paid their tributes to the Bollywood legend, who made his big screen debut with Yash Chopra’s ‘Dharamputra’ in 1961.

My sincere condolences on the passing away of iconic actor #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/2vVc9K6f1k — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 4, 2017

Former Pakistani cricketer-turned-commentator Rameez Raja was also among the ones who paid their respects to Shashi Kapoor.

So sad to hear about the passing away of legend Shashi Kapoor . Had the privilege of meeting him at a dinner in 1986 during a cricket series. What a personality he was-tall , shy, cultured, charming and the best looking Kapoor...RIP. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) December 4, 2017

A legendary actor leaves us. May #ShashiKapoor's soul rest in peace. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 4, 2017

Saddened at the passing away of legendary actor #ShashiKapoor . Heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/nK0tYrZJYk — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 4, 2017

Bollywood has a strong connection with Indian cricket. The slew of tributes to the late Shashi Kapoor is one more example of the bondage between cricketers and actors.