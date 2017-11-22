Michael Clarke, haunted by Phillip Hughes death says ‘think about him everyday’

Phil Hughes death on November 27, 2014 after being hit on the side of the neck by a Sean Abbott bouncer during a Sheffield Shield encounter between New South Wales and South Australia stunned the entire cricketing world.

Hughes death devastated Michael Clarke, who was the skipper of the Australian cricket team at that time. Clarke was Hughes’ team-mate, his best friend and sometimes considered him his younger brother.

Three years since Hughes’ death, Clarke, who retired from international cricket following the end of the 2015 Ashes in England, admits time does not make it any easier for him to move on.

We were the KINGS of Trivia Night.. Hahahahahahahahaha A post shared by Michael Clarke (@michaelclarkeofficial) on Nov 29, 2014 at 1:39pm PST

Speaking exclusively to au.be, Clarke said, “I think about him every day to be honest. I have a lot of stuff around my house that reminds me of him daily, so it’ll be no different on his birthday and on the anniversary of his death.”

Clarke, who was attending a pre-Ashes function at the Sydney Cricket Ground, said he still missed Hughes everyday. “I’m at this event here at the SCG, which is where he passed away. People say time heals, but unfortunately at this stage for me nothing’s really healed. I try to cling on to the happy times we had together. I try to on a daily basis think about the times we celebrated, we partied, we sat on the couch, we went for coffee or had breakfast,” Clarke said.

Clarke’s emotional tribute

Following the death of Phil Hughes, the entire cricketing world attended his funeral service at his hometown of Macksville in New South Wales in December 2014. Clarke delivered a touching eulogy where he spoke about Hughes’ personality and his contributions.

Brothers in arms A post shared by Michael Clarke (@michaelclarkeofficial) on Nov 29, 2014 at 1:43pm PST

“I walked to the middle of the SCG, those same blades of grass beneath my feet where he and I and so many of his mates here today have built partnerships, taken chances and lived out the dreams we paint in our heads as boys. The same stands where the crowds rose to their feet to cheer him on and that same fence he sent the ball to time and time again. And it is now forever the place where he fell,” Clarke said.

Hughes had made a stunning start to his Test career when at 20, he became the youngest-ever batsman to score a century in both innings of a Test. He achieved this against South Africa in Durban against an attack consisting of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel.