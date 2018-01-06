Michael Hussey back for Chennai Super Kings in IPL - This time as batting coach

Michael Hussey’s contributions to Chennai Super Kings’ dominant run in the Indian Premier League are immense. As the franchise prepares to make a comeback in the Indian Premier League after serving a two-year suspension in the wake of the 2013 spot-fixing scandal, it announced the return of Hussey, this time as batting coach.

In a statement on the official website of the Chennai Super Kings, the former left-handed batsman expressed delight at being appointed coach. “I am excited about giving back to the franchise in trying to help the next generation of CSK players. It is exciting to have CSK back in the competition and I am sure the fans are very happy to have their team back,” Hussey said.

Chennai Super Kings are the only team to have made the IPL play-offs in every edition they played, from 2008 to 2015. Hussey is the third-highest run-getter for the franchise, behind Suresh Raina with 3699 runs and skipper MS Dhoni with 2987 runs.

The Australian left-hander’s contribution in the team for seven out of eight seasons was 1768 runs at an average of 42 with 13 fifties and a century. He scored the century in the first edition of the Indian Premier League against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

Under the leadership of Dhoni, the team won two IPL trophies in 2010 and 2011 and were runners-up four times -- in 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2015. In 2014, Hussey was part of Mumbai Indians before he was dropped and again picked up by Chennai Super Kings in 2015. In the recent player retentions, Chennai Super Kings retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. The probable dates for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League are from April 2 to May 25.