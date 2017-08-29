Mitchell McClenaghan opts out of NZ contract, to play only T20 cricket leagues

Mitchell McClenaghan has opted out of a central contract with New Zealand Cricket and have chosen to play T20 leagues overseas. McClenaghan played for Mumbai Indians in the 2017 Indian Premier League.

Mitchell McClenaghan will still be considered for New Zealand selection even though he will not be available.

The 31-year-old left-armer this week submitted a request for his contract be terminated so he could be considered for the new Global T20 League competition in South Africa and this summer’s Big Bash League in Australia.

Following discussions with McClenaghan, Auckland Cricket, and the New Zealand Players Association, New Zealand Cricket has granted his request.

Since his debut in 2012, Mitchell McClenaghan has played 28 T20s and 48 One Day Internationals for the Blackcaps.

Mumbai Indians players including Mitchell McClenaghan (C) congratulate teammate Kieron Pollard (L) as they celebrate the wicket of Kings XI Punjab cricketer Shaun Marsh during the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on April 20, 2017. (AFP)

Apart from representing the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, he has played for St Lucia Stars in the Caribbean Premier League and England county T20 side, Middlesex

McClenaghan’s place on the list of 21 contracted players will be offered to fellow Auckland paceman, Lockie Ferguson.

McClenaghan said a lot had happened since he was offered an NZC contract in late June.

“Some new playing opportunities have arisen in the past few weeks which mean my circumstances have changed. I’m very grateful for the respect, understanding and goodwill which has underpinned my request to be released from my NZC contract.

“I’ve worked closely with NZC throughout the process, while also making it clear I still harbour ambitions of playing for New Zealand in the future.”

New Zealand Cricket GM High Performance Bryan Stronach said he respected Mitchell McClenaghan’s decision to pursue a pathway in which he has experienced considerable success.

“We have to recognise that, as the T20 game matures, specialists will want to explore the different opportunities that become available – and I think Mitch’s case is symptomatic of that,” he said.

(With inputs from NZC)