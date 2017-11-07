Mitchell Starc creates history, takes two hat-tricks in same game ahead of Ashes

If Mitchell Starc had sounded a warning to Australia’s bitter foes England with a hat-trick on Monday, then the left-arm pacer has given Joe Root’s team reason to be worried with yet another hat-trick on Tuesday.

Starc followed up his magnificent hat-trick in the first innings with yet another repeat performance in the Sheffield Shield as New South Wales stunned Western Australia by 171 runs on the final day.

Having polished off the tail in the first innings, Starc continued to wreck havoc as New South Wales pushed for a win.

He's done it again! Mitchell Starc makes history with twin #SheffieldShield hat-tricks. https://t.co/CYB9HEqFpO — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 7, 2017

The left-arm pacer struck with the fifth ball in his 15th over by removing Jason Behrendorff for 0 with a bouncer. Next ball, he cleaned up David Moody with a yorker.

He achieved the feat in his next over when he slanted in a full ball to Jono Wells and the batsman edged it to Steve Smith at first slip, drawing wild celebrations from the New South Wales team. Starc’s historic achievement prompted Mitchell Johnson, who had destroyed England with 37 wickets in the 2013/14 series to help Australia whitewash England 5-0, to sound an ominous warning.

Seriously 2 hat tricks in the same game @mstarc56 😲 Now time to rip in to the poms — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) November 7, 2017

This is the first time that the Sheffield Shield has witnessed two hat-tricks by the same bowler in the same match. In Tests, this feat has also been achieved only once, when Australia’s TJ Matthews took two hat-tricks during the Test tri-series in England in 1912.

In First Class cricket, this is the first time that a bowler is taking a double hat-trick in a game since 1979 when Amin Lakhani achieved this feat for the Combined XI side against India in Multan.

Starc, who last played a Test match in Bangalore against India in February, picked up seven wickets in three games for New South Wales. However, in his first First Class game of the season, the 27-year-old picked up a 10-wicket haul, including 8/73 as New South Wales defeated South Australia by six wickets.