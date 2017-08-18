Mitchell Starc rested from India tour with Ashes in mind

Mitchell Starc will play no part in the upcoming tour to India as Australia attempt to get him fully fit in time for the home Ashes series with England.

The left-arm quick has been struggling with a foot injury, and in June was ruled out of the two upcoming Tests in Bangladesh.

Australia are then due to play five one-day internationals and three Twenty20s against India, starting next month, but with Mitchell Starc’s recovery progressing slowly, there is no place for him in the party with the first Test against England in Brisbane to begin on November 23.

“We have recently reviewed the progress of Mitchell’s right foot injury and the healing process has been slower than we would have liked,” said Australia physio David Beakley.

Mitchell Starc of Australia (L) celebrates with Steve Smith (C) and Pat Cummins (R) after taking the wicket of Umar Akmal of Pakistan during game four of the One Day International series between Australia and Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 22, 2017 in Sydney. (Getty Images)

Consequently, in order to ensure his best possible preparation for the Ashes, he will be unavailable for the tour of India and will continue his rehab in Australia, with an aim to have him play for New South Wales in the domestic one-day cup.”

All-rounder James Faulkner returns to the ODI squad after being left out of the ICC Champions Trophy, while Ashton Agar and Nathan Coulter-Nile also come back into the 50-over fold.

In the T20 squad, Tim Paine is chosen as wicketkeeper ahead of Matthew Wade, and all-rounder Dan Christian is also given a call up.

Hilton Cartwright, yet to make his debut in the limited-overs game, is included in the ODI party and Jason Behrendorff could make his international debut after being chosen for the T20s.

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

T20 squad: Steve Smith, David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.