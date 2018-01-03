Mithali Raj gets Shah Rukh Khan’s backing to be next Indian cricket team coach

Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj is one of the most popular female cricketers in the country. The 35-year old, who holds the record for scoring most number of runs in women’s ODIs, played a key role in helping India reach final in last year’s women’s world cup in England.

Taking into account her illustrious career, it won’t be surprising if she takes up a coaching job post her retirement. But can she become the coach of the Indian men’s cricket team one day?

Well, in Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s opinion, she is the ideal candidate to coach men’s cricket team in future.

King Khan made this revelation during his new TV show. While interviewing Mithali Raj, Shah Rukh said he would like to see her become the coach of Indian men’s cricket team.

”I want to see you as the coach of the men’s cricket team one day,” said Shah Rukh. Mithali responded by saying, “I always want to give my best.”

Mithali also spoke about how she reads books to focus during a cricket match. “I read books to get rid of pressure during a match. It helps me to keep calm and encourage a good performance,” she said.