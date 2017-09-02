Mithali Raj’s Indian women’s cricket team take part in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

India Women’s captain Mithali Raj, senior player Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Raut, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma were part of the popular TV quiz show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 9’, hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday. The Indian Women cricketers were a part of a new segment on the show, titled ‘Nayi Chaah Nahi Raah’.

The Indian Women cricketers have been at the cynosure of all attention ever since they won many a heart in the ICC Women’s World Cup played in England earlier this year. Following their splendid show in the tournament, Mithali and the Indian players have been felicitated all around the country and Bachchan was the latest to have joined the list.

Amitabh Bachchan gave a warm welcome to Mithali, Harmanpreet, Jhulan, Mandhana, Sharma in the new segment on his ever-popular show, which began by inviting participants from the previous day. The Indian Women cricketers — with their coach Tushar Arothe in special attendance — were given a grand welcome on the ‘hot seat’ after the previous contestant, Neha Kumari won Rs 25 lakh.

An amazing experience being on the hot seat.. and working with such lovely people... thank you for the lovely experience... Watch it tonight

According to reports, Smriti and Poonam began the proceedings and were followed by Mithali and Veda. A cricket-related question posed to the pair of Jhulan and Harmanpreet helped them win Rs 3.2 lakh.

An amazing experience being on the hot seat.thank u Watch it tonight

Bachchan surprised Mandhana when he called up her favourite singer Arijit Singh who even sung a song for the Indian Women batter.

Deepti and Mithali won Rs 6.4 lakh on the question: ‘Which Bharat Ratna dedicated his award to his mother and “all the mothers who sacrificed their wishes for their children?”.’

Deepti and Mithali took their last lifeline and called up their coach. The answer was Sachin Tendulkar, with which they won Rs 6.4 lakh.