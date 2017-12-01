Mithali Raj says Virat Kohli is her inspiration - This is the reason

Mithali Raj, India women’s cricket captain, who led the team to the final of the 2017 World Cup, thanked Virat Kohli, her counterpart in the Indian cricket team and said he was her constant source of inspiration.

Mithali said the way Virat Kohli has brought the focus on fitness was something she cherished the most.

Speaking at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2017 event, Mithali went on to add that it felt good to find women’s cricket and everyone attached with it were getting their due respect.

“It feels great that all of them are getting their due, and that people are finally recognising them. I’ve come so far playing cricket in an era where it was not really appreciated, and responding to trolls is not really worth my time.”

Mithali’s Indian cricket team fell short by just nine runs to England in the final at Lord’s. It was an inspiring show from a side who weren’t favourites to even reach the final let alone lift the trophy. The Indian skipper led from the front, scoring seven consecutive half-centuries en route surpassing the 6000-run mark — the first and the only woman cricketer to do so.

Despite the loss, Mithali also became the only Indian to have led the national side to the final of a cricket World Cup twice.

“There are so many people who inspire me every day, not one person. But if I do have to name someone, it’s got to be Virat Kohli, for bringing the focus on fitness. Be it the men or women, everyone wants to be the best in international cricket,” Mithali added.

The Women’s World Cup was broadcasted in India for the first time this year and the sensational journey of the side boosted the popularity of women’s cricket immensely. Raj was also named as one of the most influential women in India by the BBC in October.