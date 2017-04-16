Modern Cricket Academy, Salwan Boys’ School lift Hargopal cricket titles

Modern Cricket Academy defeated Billa Bong Academy by six wickets to win the 10th Hargopal Under-19 cricket tournament at the Modern School ground in New Delhi on Sunday. (IPL 2017 FULL COVERAGE)

The winners rode on some good bowling by Vageesh Sharma and Biren Singh, who finished with figures of 4/28 and 3/42, as well as Karan Biduri’s 44-run knock, to seal the title.

Dhruv Juren was adjuged the best batsman of the tournament, while Biren Singh was named as the best bowler.

Karan Sharma won the Man of the Tournamment accolade.

In the inter-school category, Shivam Bhan’s 94 and Suraj Vashishth’s 50 helped Salwan Boys’ School, Rajinder Nagar, beat Ramjas Schoool no-2, Anand Parvat, by 48 runs and win the title.

Brief Scores:

U-19 final: Modern Cricket Academy (168/4 in 25 overs; Karan Biduri 44, Karan Sharma 37, Sarthak Ranjan 33) beat Billa Bong Academy (167 all out in 36.5 overs; Harshit Sethi 34, Shivam Gupta 31, Dhruv Jurel 29; Vageesh Sharma 4/28, Biren Singh 3/42, Nitish Rawat 2/41) by six wickets.

Inter-school final: Salwan Boys’ School (222 for 5 in 30 Overs; Shivam Bhan 94, Suraj Vashisht 50, Sumit Chhikara 43; Vinay Kumar 3/33, Manish Chaurasia 2/34) beat Ramjas School no. 2 (174 all out in 25.5 Overs; Chitresh Bisht 51, Bhanu Yadav 46, Vinay Kumar 31; Suraj Nayal 3/08) by 48 runs.