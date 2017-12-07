Moeen Ali to captain England XI in Ashes tour match vs Cricket Australia XI

Moeen Ali will captain an England XI in a two-day warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI ahead of the third Ashes Test in Perth.

Moeen Ali headlines the twelve man England cricket team for the Perth clash, starting on Saturday, with the all-rounder the only player from the 11 who suffered a 120-run loss to Australia at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday set to feature.

The England XI includes five players who did not take to the field in the day-night match in Adelaide – Jake Ball, Gary Balance, Ben Foakes, Mason Crane and Tom Curran.

Paceman Ball was involved in England’s 10-wicket rout against Australia in the Ashes Opener but he made way for Test debutant Craig Overton for the Adelaide contest, while Crane was also in the mix but missed out.

The remainder of the side is made up of six players from the England Lions – Ben Duckett, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood.

Ashes spots could be up for grabs at Richardson Park with England trailing Australia 2-0 heading into the Perth Test, starting on December 14.

England’s tour-match squad: Moeen Ali (captain), Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Mark Wood