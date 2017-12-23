Mohammad Amir, Azhar Ali return to Pakistan ODI cricket squad vs New Zealand

Mohammad Amir and Azhar Ali have returned to fitness in time to feature in Pakistan’s squad for the one-day international cricket series against New Zealand in January.

Both missed the 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka back in October through injury, with Azhar returning to take the place of Ahmed Shehzad and Amir boosting the pace ranks along with Aamer Yamin as Usman Khan (back) and Junaid Khan (foot) miss out.

Slow left-armer Imad Wasim is absent due to a knee injury, with Mohammad Nawaz selected.

“The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions and the recent performances of some players in the domestic tournament,” said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Azhar Ali bats during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4, 2017 in Birmingham. (Getty Images)

Azhar Ali makes a comeback in the ODI squad after being rested in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. He is making a comeback after gaining full fitness.

“Junaid Khan has been ruled out of the ODI squad due to fracture in his right foot and doctors have advised him for a six-week rest.

“Aamir Yamin comes in to replace the left-arm pacer in the squad. Imad Wasim is again feeling discomfort in his previously injured knee which ruled him out from ODI squad.”

Pakistan will face the Black Caps in five ODIs, starting on January 6, before a three-match Twenty20 series - for which a separate squad will be announced.

Pakistan ODI squad to face New Zealand: Sarfraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Rumman Raees.