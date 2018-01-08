Mohammad Azharuddin slams Hyderabad Cricket Association after SGM snub  

Mohammad Azharuddin, former Indian cricket team captain, slammed the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) after he was not allowed to attend its Special General Meeting (SGM) and alleged that he was made to stand outside the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium for about an hour. (SA vs IND LIVE)

According to reports, Azharuddin questioned the legality of the meeting that took place to implement the recommendations given by the Justice RM Lodha Committee. The meeting ended ‘abruptly’ despite the ruling group claiming it had passed a resolution to adopt recommendations.

It was only after Congress leader and former MP, V Hanumantha Rao’s sit-in protest in front of the stage that Azharuddin was allowed inside the meeting. Rao relented only after Azharuddin was allowed inside, and Azharuddin walked in amid cheers.

“This is an illegal body with the president himself facing a conflict of interest by being Advisor to the State Government. The irony is that this is the fourth meeting being convened by the ruling group to implement the Justice Lodha Committee recommendations,” Mohammad Azharduddin said.

“I was made to wait for an hour and wasn’t allowed to attend the meeting. I captained India for 10 years for god’s sake. I will solve your problems, that is why I have come here,” he added.

“I wonder according to which Lodha guidelines the office-bearers are still in power. The image of the HCA itself has taken a beating. Cricket is different from politics and it’s the cricketers who are suffering the most. My fight is not against any individual, but against the system riddled with flaws,” Azharuddin claimed.

“I will meet the HCA ombudsman to talk about the murky affairs and seek his intervention to ensure justice. I am grateful to all the members, including Shiv (N. Shivlal Yadav) bhai and VHR sir, who supported my cause and saw to it that I eventually attended the meeting and made a point.”

“Everything in HCA has become undemocratic. We are making efforts to clean up the mess. Many leagues are stopped abruptly without reason. No one can question my loyalty to Hyderabad and to HCA. I am here to give back something to the game. I don’t want players to suffer. I am thankful to all members who helped me attend the meeting after I was prevented from doing so initially,” he added.

Former Indian cricketer and BCCI president Shivlal Yadav said: “It was terrible to make former India captain sit outside the meeting hall for about an hour and allow him to attend the meeting only after a vociferous demand from all of us (the members).”