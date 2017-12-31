Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Hafeez unite India and Pakistan - This is how

Former Indian captain, Rahul Dravid, is among the most respected cricketers around the world. His superb technique and ability to bat for long hours during his playing days earned him the nickname ‘The Wall’. Dravid has also enjoyed an image of a perfect gentleman among cricket lovers. On Saturday, he managed to bring otherwise divided fans from India and Pakistan together on one platform.

It all happened thanks to Dravid’s chance encounter with Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez aboard a flight to New Zealand. Hafeez, who is nicknamed ‘the Professor’ for his sharp knowledge about the game, couldn’t conceal his excitement of meeting Dravid and posted a selfie with the Indian legend on his official Twitter account.

Met with a man called THE WALL in cricket RAHUL bhai @Im_Dravid he is a great human being always there to talk about cricket & helping u out , honoured to play with him in the Feild & always pleasure to meet U , stay blessed pic.twitter.com/vCyDwM34YY — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 28, 2017

No sooner did their picture appear online than cricket fans from India and Pakistan started posting comments on it in appreciation of both cricketers. Some even emphasized on as to how cricket unites the two nations while politics divides.

Take a look at some of reactions here.

Cricket aside, what matters is the love and respect for each other. Cheers — Abhijit Bhambra (@abhijitbhambra) December 29, 2017

Such a fabulous player and a great human being.... @AzharAli_ should learn something from him. — khan sb (@kaab001) December 29, 2017

India pakistan is a love for each other but these political hellish people spoil all the unity,hope,support,love,respect.....Indian Pakistan are friends and will remain friends... — ShaH uMii (@fumar991) December 29, 2017

Legend #respect @Im_Dravid still serving his country and promoting and encouraging the best talented cricketers through his leadership qualities. — Suniya kiran (@KiranSuniya) December 29, 2017

Dravid, who is the current coach of India’s Under-19 cricket team, was travelling for the ICC Under-19 World Cup beginning in New Zealand on January 12. Hafeez, on the other hand, is in the Pakistan squad for the five ODIs and three T20s in New Zealand. The first ODI takes place at Wellington on January 6.