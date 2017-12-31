 Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Hafeez unite India and Pakistan - This is how | cricket | Hindustan Times
Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Hafeez unite India and Pakistan - This is how

Mohammad Hafeez shared a photo with former India cricketer and current coach of the U-19 side Rahul Dravid and this united an otherwise divided India and Pakistan fans

cricket Updated: Dec 31, 2017 12:28 IST
Ankit Kumar Singh
Mohammad Hafeez, the Pakistan cricket team all-rounder, shared a photo with Rahul Dravid, describing him as an incredible ‘human being’.
Former Indian captain, Rahul Dravid, is among the most respected cricketers around the world. His superb technique and ability to bat for long hours during his playing days earned him the nickname ‘The Wall’. Dravid has also enjoyed an image of a perfect gentleman among cricket lovers. On Saturday, he managed to bring otherwise divided fans from India and Pakistan together on one platform.

It all happened thanks to Dravid’s chance encounter with Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez aboard a flight to New Zealand. Hafeez, who is nicknamed ‘the Professor’ for his sharp knowledge about the game, couldn’t conceal his excitement of meeting Dravid and posted a selfie with the Indian legend on his official Twitter account.

No sooner did their picture appear online than cricket fans from India and Pakistan started posting comments on it in appreciation of both cricketers. Some even emphasized on as to how cricket unites the two nations while politics divides.

Take a look at some of reactions here.

Dravid, who is the current coach of India’s Under-19 cricket team, was travelling for the ICC Under-19 World Cup beginning in New Zealand on January 12. Hafeez, on the other hand, is in the Pakistan squad for the five ODIs and three T20s in New Zealand. The first ODI takes place at Wellington on January 6.

