Mohammad Kaif’ son takes on Sachin Tendulkar in cricket via machine. Watch video

Cricket great and Rajya Sabha MP, Sachin Tendulkar is the most successful batsman in terms of runs and centuries in both ODIs and Tests. During his 24-year long career, the master blaster, though, made his reputation with the ball too. Tendulkar, who could bowl off spin, leg spin and medium pace, often provided India crucial breakthroughs and a number of great batsmen from opposition teams found themselves at sea facing the little master.

However, on Friday, Tendulkar’s bowling came in for punishment from a young boy. Kabir, who happens to be the son of former India middle order batsman Mohammad Kaif, was seen spanking Tendulkar through covers in a video posted by Tendulkar himself on Twitter.

Kaif’s son was shown facing a bowling machine at one of the popular gaming centres. The machine displayed Tendulkar as a bowler on the screen and when the delivery was bowled, the youngster managed to carve it through covers.

“Junior Kaif smashing it beautifully through the covers. Well done. Keep playing always. @MohammadKaif,” wrote Tendulkar in his tweet accompanying the video.

Junior Kaif smashing it beautifully through the covers. Well done. Keep playing always. @MohammadKaif pic.twitter.com/lsUd8s1LCD — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 29, 2017

Kaif replied soon too, saying, “I always found it difficult to pick you in the nets @sachin_rt Paaji,whether it would be leg-spin,off-spin,cutter, wrong-un. My son Kabir seems to have handled your bowling much better :) And as you say ,India will transform when we keep playing a sport atleast.With you,always!”

I always found it difficult to pick you in the nets @sachin_rt Paaji,whether it would be leg-spin,off-spin,cutter, wrong-un. My son Kabir seems to have handled your bowling much better :) And as you say ,India will transform when we keep playing a sport atleast.With you,always! https://t.co/0LTN1Gupi6 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 29, 2017

Mohammad Kaif was regarded as a gutsy batsman in his playing days. The UP cricketer is best remembered for his match-winning 75-ball 87 at Lord’s that helped India pull off a 326-run chase against England to win the NatWest Series trophy in 2002. Kaif represented India in 13 Tests and 125 ODIs. And now it seems his son is also set to follow in his footsteps.