 Mohammad Kaif cursed to ‘die’ for posting ‘unIslamic’ Christmas greetings | cricket | Hindustan Times
Mohammad Kaif cursed to ‘die’ for posting ‘unIslamic’ Christmas greetings

Mohammad Kaif, no stranger to trolls, was criticised for wishing on Christmas Day. The former Indian cricketer’s wish was termed ‘un-Islamic’

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2017 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
On Christmas Day, Mohammad Kaif and his family prayed for love and peace. The former Indian cricketer is now facing flak for this.
On Christmas Day, Mohammad Kaif and his family prayed for love and peace. The former Indian cricketer is now facing flak for this.(Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif was at the receiving end of a backlash from hardliners on social media once again. The UP cricketer, who drew flak in the past for posting pictures of him playing chess and doing Surya Namaskar, faced the ire of the troll army this time for celebrating Christmas with his family.

On the eve of Christmas, Mohammad Kaif had posted on his official Facebook and Twitter accounts pictures of Christmas celebrations with his wife and children. “Merry Christmas! May there be peace and love,” read the cricketer’s post containing pictures.

No sooner did Kaif’s posts appear online than a section of net users started trolling him saying he should not be celebrating a festival that is considered haram (not legal) in the Islam.

Some warned Kaif against the wrath of Allah for celebrating the festival while some even went on to curse him to die.

Some people, though, came in the support of Kaif too and appreciated him saying such gestures were necessary to ensure communal harmony in the society.

Mohammad Kaif is not alone when it comes to facing the ire of hardliners on social media. Cricketers Irfan Pathan and Mohammed Shami have also faced severe criticisms for their posts in the past.

While Pathan was lambasted for posting a picture in which hands of her wife were uncovered, Shami got trolled for posting birthday celebrations pics of his daughter.

