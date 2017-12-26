Mohammad Kaif cursed to ‘die’ for posting ‘unIslamic’ Christmas greetings

Former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif was at the receiving end of a backlash from hardliners on social media once again. The UP cricketer, who drew flak in the past for posting pictures of him playing chess and doing Surya Namaskar, faced the ire of the troll army this time for celebrating Christmas with his family.

On the eve of Christmas, Mohammad Kaif had posted on his official Facebook and Twitter accounts pictures of Christmas celebrations with his wife and children. “Merry Christmas! May there be peace and love,” read the cricketer’s post containing pictures.

Merry Christmas ! May there be love and peace. pic.twitter.com/DnZ2g7VTno — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 25, 2017

No sooner did Kaif’s posts appear online than a section of net users started trolling him saying he should not be celebrating a festival that is considered haram (not legal) in the Islam.

Some warned Kaif against the wrath of Allah for celebrating the festival while some even went on to curse him to die.

Bhaijaan mera dil dukh gaya ye post dekhkar delete kariye Aur ye tyohar hum musalmano ka nahi hai iski mubarakh baat bhi dena gunaah e kabira hai — MOHAMMAD Aftab Alam (@AftabAl79667292) December 25, 2017

Moula ki Khasam Tu Badi Zillat Se Marega Fail Cricketer Off All Formats. — Mohd Fasiuddin (@MohdFasiuddin10) December 25, 2017

Some people, though, came in the support of Kaif too and appreciated him saying such gestures were necessary to ensure communal harmony in the society.

Kaif bhai ek achha sandesh Dene ki koshish kar rage hai, aur hum jaise kuch log isko Hindu Muslim Bana rahe hai. Let's not spread between us. This country belongs to all of us, whether Hindu, Muslim or any other caste.

Jai Hind#MerryChristmas — Bhupender (@bhuppi334) December 25, 2017

Wish you too Merry Christmas.....I know you are one of them..but believe me if we celebrate all festive it's too good....it's not only to distribute gifts but to take out time for ourselves and our family ....I love you as Human and your thoughts. @sachin_rt @YUVSTRONG12 Merry Xm — Manoj Kumar (@Manoj1418) December 25, 2017

Mohammad Kaif is not alone when it comes to facing the ire of hardliners on social media. Cricketers Irfan Pathan and Mohammed Shami have also faced severe criticisms for their posts in the past.

While Pathan was lambasted for posting a picture in which hands of her wife were uncovered, Shami got trolled for posting birthday celebrations pics of his daughter.