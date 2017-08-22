 Mohammad Kaif welcomes Supreme Court’s verdict on triple talaq, gets trolled | cricket | Hindustan Times
Mohammad Kaif welcomes Supreme Court’s verdict on triple talaq, gets trolled

Mohammad Kaif, former Indian cricket team player, voiced his support on Supreme Court’s verdict that triple talaq is unconstitutional. He was trolled by some social media users

cricket Updated: Aug 22, 2017 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Mohammad Kaif’s views on Supreme Court’s Triple talaq verdict received mixed reactions.
Mohammad Kaif’s views on Supreme Court’s Triple talaq verdict received mixed reactions.(PTI)

Mohammad Kaif is a quite an outspoken man on social media. His opinions on variety of issues have evoked mixed emotions in the past. The same was the case when he welcomed Supreme Court’s verdict on triple talaq.

The apex Court on Tuesday said triple talaq - the Muslim practice that allows men to instantly divorce their wives - is unconstitutional.

READ | Mohammad Kaif trolled on social media for committing ‘sin’ of playing chess

Kaif in a Tweet wrote: “Welcome decision by Supreme Court to declare #TripleTalaq unconstitutional. Will give Muslim women security. Gender justice is much needed.”

Though majority of the replies he got were positive, a few of his followers were unhappy with the statement.

READ | Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif smash Pak trolls over Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ order

“Sir app kise khus karne ke liye istarha ke twits karte hai...” wrote an user named AIMIM rebel Ladka.

“kaif babu jis chiz ki jaankari na ho us par tweet mat kiya karo,” wrote Shahid Jamal.

“SC says #TripleTalaq is against Quran so how about saying Vande Mataram that is also against basic Quran of There is no God but Allah,” an user named Saquib Hamza replied.

“women are most secure in islaam....being Muslim you should know it,” wrote xahoor bhat.

However, Kaif’s view was echoed by sportspersons like Heena Sindhu and ex-administrators like Ramachandra Guha.

