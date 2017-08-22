Mohammad Kaif welcomes Supreme Court’s verdict on triple talaq, gets trolled

Mohammad Kaif is a quite an outspoken man on social media. His opinions on variety of issues have evoked mixed emotions in the past. The same was the case when he welcomed Supreme Court’s verdict on triple talaq.

The apex Court on Tuesday said triple talaq - the Muslim practice that allows men to instantly divorce their wives - is unconstitutional.

READ | Mohammad Kaif trolled on social media for committing ‘sin’ of playing chess

Kaif in a Tweet wrote: “Welcome decision by Supreme Court to declare #TripleTalaq unconstitutional. Will give Muslim women security. Gender justice is much needed.”

Welcome decision by Supreme Court to declare #TripleTalaq unconstitutional. Will give Muslim women security. Gender justice is much needed — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 22, 2017

Though majority of the replies he got were positive, a few of his followers were unhappy with the statement.

READ | Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif smash Pak trolls over Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ order

“Sir app kise khus karne ke liye istarha ke twits karte hai...” wrote an user named AIMIM rebel Ladka.

Sir app kise khus karne ke liye istarha ke twits karte hai... — AIMIM Rebel ladka (@SaM_Saifi_100) August 22, 2017

“kaif babu jis chiz ki jaankari na ho us par tweet mat kiya karo,” wrote Shahid Jamal.

kaif babu jis chiz ki jaankari na ho us par tweet mat kiya karo — Shahid Jamal (@sjamalmazhari) August 22, 2017

“SC says #TripleTalaq is against Quran so how about saying Vande Mataram that is also against basic Quran of There is no God but Allah,” an user named Saquib Hamza replied.

SC says #TripleTalaq is against Quran so how about saying Vande Mataram that is also against basic Quran of There is no God but Allah — Saquib Hamza (@HamzaSaqmd) August 22, 2017

“women are most secure in islaam....being Muslim you should know it,” wrote xahoor bhat.

women are most secure in islaam....being Muslim you should know it — xahoor bhat (@bhat_xahoor) August 22, 2017

However, Kaif’s view was echoed by sportspersons like Heena Sindhu and ex-administrators like Ramachandra Guha.

Historical verdict by the Supreme Court on #TripleTalaq — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) August 22, 2017

I welcome the historic decision by the Supreme Court to declare #TripleTalaq as unconstitutional. A huge step forward for women's rights. — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 22, 2017