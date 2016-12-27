 Was Mrs Mohammed Shami’s dress ‘UnIslamic’? This is what Farhan Akhtar said | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 28, 2016-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Was Mrs Mohammed Shami’s dress ‘UnIslamic’? This is what Farhan Akhtar said

cricket Updated: Dec 28, 2016 18:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Mohammed Shami received more support after the India pace bowler was trolled on Facebook because his wife was seen wearing a sleeveless dress in the picture. (Mohammed Shami official Facebook page)

Mohammed Shami can breathe a sigh of relief. Celebrities have leapt to the India pacer’s defence on Twitter after he had to endure vitriolic comments on social media for the picture he posted with wife Hasin Jahan and their daughter.

Mohammed Shami faced shocking criticism because his wife is wearing a sleeveless dress. Saying Shami’s wife, Hasin Jahan, was un-Islamic, people posting on social media demanded that she wear the traditional hijab that covers a woman from head to toe. Hasin Jahan is an ex-model from Kolkata.

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif was the first to jump to Shami’s defence, slamming the nasty comments.

Now, badminton player Jwala Gutta, actor-director Farhan Akhtar and his father, Javed Akhtar, the well-known poet and scriptwriter, tweeted in his support.

Javed Akhtar too tweeted words of encouragement.

Mohammed Shami had taken to Twitter to respond to the critics. “Har kisi ko jindagi mai mukam ni milta, kuch kismat wale hi hote hai jinhe ye nasib hota hai! jalteee rahooooo...Ye dono meri zindage or life partner hai me acha trha janta hu kiya karna hai kiya nahi. hame apne andar dekhna chahiye ham kitna accha hai.”

(Not everyone reaches a good position in life. Only a few fortunate ones do. Keep getting jealous! These two (my wife and daughter) are my life and I know very well what to do and what not to. We should try and look inside ourselves and see how good we are.)

Jwala Gutta backed Shami saying it was an individual’s choice to wear whatever they wished and people should respect it.

Former India cricketer Kaif posted a page grab of the abusive comments Shami had received, terming it shameful. Javed Akhtar said the dress Jahan wore was “extremely elegant and dignified.”

Farhan took to Twitter to compliment Shami’s wife, saying she “looked splendid in her gown.”

tags

more from cricket

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<