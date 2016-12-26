 Mohammed Shami swings back at haters, says wife’s dress not ‘un-Islamic’ | cricket | Hindustan Times
Mohammed Shami swings back at haters, says wife’s dress not ‘un-Islamic’

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2016 19:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Mohammed Shami, was trolled after posting this picture with wife Hasin Jahan on his official Facebook page. (Twitter/Mohammed Shami)

Mohammed Shami on Monday defended his daughter and wife after a photograph posted on December 23 by the Indian cricket team pacer in Facebook led to a slew of unsavoury comments from his followers.

Mohammed Shami faced shocking criticism on social media for posting a picture of his wife in a sleeveless dress. Saying Shami’s wife was un-Islamic, people posting on social media demanded that Shami’s wife, Hasin Jahan, wear the traditional hijab that covers a woman from head to toe. Hasin Jahan is an ex-model from Kolkata.

Mohammed Shami, taken by surprise for the comments, took to Twitter and Facebook to say that he “knew what he was doing.”

“My wife and daughter are my life partners and I know what is to be done and what not,” Mohammed Shami wrote.

The Indian pacer, known for his deadly reverse swing, went on to take a dig at the online trolls saying people who made unacceptable remarks should first “look within.”

Shami has found support from many quarters, including the fiesty badminton star, Jwala Gutta.

Mohammed Shami is currently undergoing rehabilitation for right knee soreness after missing the last two Tests against England.

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif came to Shami’s defence on Sunday and called the comments made on the picture ‘extremely shameful’.

