Mohammed Shami swings back at haters, says wife’s dress not ‘un-Islamic’

Mohammed Shami on Monday defended his daughter and wife after a photograph posted on December 23 by the Indian cricket team pacer in Facebook led to a slew of unsavoury comments from his followers.

Mohammed Shami faced shocking criticism on social media for posting a picture of his wife in a sleeveless dress. Saying Shami’s wife was un-Islamic, people posting on social media demanded that Shami’s wife, Hasin Jahan, wear the traditional hijab that covers a woman from head to toe. Hasin Jahan is an ex-model from Kolkata.

Mohammed Shami, taken by surprise for the comments, took to Twitter and Facebook to say that he “knew what he was doing.”

Har kisi ko jindagi mai mukam ni milta, kuch kismat wale hi hote hai jinhe ye nasib hota hai.!.jalteee rahooooo... — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) December 26, 2016

Ye dono meri zindage or life partner hai me acha trha janta hu kiya karna hai kiya nahi.hame apne andar dekhna chahiye ham kitna accha hai.👉 — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) December 26, 2016

“My wife and daughter are my life partners and I know what is to be done and what not,” Mohammed Shami wrote.

The Indian pacer, known for his deadly reverse swing, went on to take a dig at the online trolls saying people who made unacceptable remarks should first “look within.”

Shami has found support from many quarters, including the fiesty badminton star, Jwala Gutta.

People pls...it's parents choice to name their child..it's a woman's choice what clothes to wear..its a person's choice..respect it.. — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 25, 2016

Mohammed Shami is currently undergoing rehabilitation for right knee soreness after missing the last two Tests against England.

The comments are really really Shameful.

Support Mohammed Shami fully.

There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails. pic.twitter.com/dRJO5WfOgU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 25, 2016

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif came to Shami’s defence on Sunday and called the comments made on the picture ‘extremely shameful’.