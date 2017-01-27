 Mohammed Shami, Indian cricket team pacer’s father dies of heart attack | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 27, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Mohammed Shami, Indian cricket team pacer’s father dies of heart attack

Mohammed Shami’s father Tousif Ali passed away on January 26. The Indian cricket team pacer’s father had suffered a heart attack.

cricket Updated: Jan 27, 2017 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Mohammed Shami had earlier shared this picture with father Tousif Ali on social media. (Twitter)

Mohammed Shami, who is out of the Indian cricket team, due to a knee injury lost his father Tousif Ali on Thursday. He had suffered a heart attack.

Shami, who was part of the Indian team in the recently held Test series against England, had earlier tweeted about his father’s health and his operation in a Gurgaon hospital on January 10, following a heart attack on January 5.

The cricketer had to leave his rehab with the Indian T20 team and rush to Amroha from Kanpur. Shami was with the team during the first T20 against England.

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) secretary Yudhvir Singh said the rest of the Indian team left for Lucknow on Friday from where they boarded the flight for Nagpur, the venue of the second T20 on January 29.

The fast bowler had earlier said his father was successfully operated but Ali passed away on January 26.

Shami missed the fourth and fifth Tests against England due to a knee injury and was training to be fit for the national team. The 26-year-old Shami has played 22 Tests (76 wickets) and 47 ODIs (87 wickets) but his career has often been marred with injuries.

tags

more from cricket

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you