Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma greeted by fans on their respective birthdays

Mohammed Shami, Indian pacer, turned 27 on Sunday. Wishes poured in from all the fans and from some cricketers, led by Ajinkya Rahane and Robin Uthappa on social media.

Shami, who switched over to Bengal to play domestic cricket at the age of 17, has slowly climbed up the ladder and is now an integral part of the fast bowling unit skipper Virat Kohli has at his disposal.

Shreevats Goswami, his Bengal teammate, tweeted a picture with the duo sharing the frame while Manoj Tiwary also shared an update on his official Twitter handle.

Happy birthday bro @MdShami11 stay fit and keep breaking those stumps pic.twitter.com/JBQTQ5uF9I — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) September 3, 2017

Many many happy returns of d day brother @MdShami11 🍰😊 Hav a great one ☝️ May allah always bless u — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) September 3, 2017

With the ability to swing the ball both ways and generate reverse swing at pace, Shami is a lethal option on all kinds of pitches. He currently has 86 wickets in Tests, including two five-fors. He also has 91 in the ODI format. However, it’s in the T20I format where Shami’s strike rate of 17.7 speaks of his ability to produce quality breakthroughs.

Many happy returns of the day @MdShami11 I hope you have great year ahead buddy!! God bless!!🤗😊 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 3, 2017

Among the current crop of Indian players, Ajinkya Rahane wished Shami on Twitter as well. Wishes also poured in for Ishant Sharma, although he turned 29 on Saturday. And as has often been the norm, former India opener Virender Sehwag had the most hilarious tweet reserved for the fast bowler.

Happy Birthday @ImIshant .

Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/Zi1vqIo0N2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2017

The picture was in reference to the weird facial gesture Ishant had made during the Australia series earlier this year in an apparent bid to intimidate skipper Steve Smith but instead became a troll across social media. It grew even more hilarious as Smith had shot back with an animated gesture as well.

Many many happy returns of the day, @ImIshant! Stay blessed! pic.twitter.com/mS9xLv7O6K — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2017

Among others to have wished the bowler were Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami and so on.