 Mohammed Shami’s New Year message termed ‘un-Islamic’, triggers bitter war of words | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 02, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Mohammed Shami’s New Year message termed ‘un-Islamic’, triggers bitter war of words

Mohammed Shami faced the ire on social media after wishing everyone on New Year and sharing a picture of Shiva Linga on Twitter.

cricket Updated: Jan 02, 2018 18:21 IST
Ankit Kumar Singh
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami posted a New Year greeting on Twitter using a flower-decked image of Shiva Linga.
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami posted a New Year greeting on Twitter using a flower-decked image of Shiva Linga.(Mohammed Shami/Twitter)

Indian cricket team pace bowler Mohammed Shami faced the ire of hardliners on social media once again. The 27-year-old, who has been trolled mercilessly on a couple of occasions in the past, received severe criticism this time for posting a picture of Shiv Ling on Twitter to wish everyone on New Year’s day.

Shami conveyed his New Year greetings to his followers in a tweet that had an image of a Shiv Ling. “As the new year renews all the happiness and good tidings, hope the joyful spirit keeps glowing in your heart forever! Happy New Year!”2018 to you and family’s,” the Bengal bowler tweeted.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar serves barbecue chicken on New Year’s Day: See ‘chef’ in action

A section of Twitterati came down hard at him for doing something they considered ‘not acceptable’ in Islam. Some termed him a hateful person while some went on to warn him against the wrath of Allah. Some even dubbed his act a publicity stunt.

This was the third instance of Shami getting trolled on social media. In the past, the pacer was lambasted for posting pictures of his daughter’s birthday celebrations and before that for posting pictures of his wife in western outfits. Many were of the opinion then that Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan committed a ‘sin’ by wearing a western dress.

READ | Confident Cameron Bancroft unfazed by Ashes critics

Shami is not the only cricketer to have faced the ire of hardliners on social media, though. Only a few days ago, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was trolled for celebrating Christmas with his family. Irfan Pathan too was a victim of trolling on social media for posting a picture of his wife wearing a sleeveless dress.

more from cricket
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you