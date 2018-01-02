Mohammed Shami’s New Year message termed ‘un-Islamic’, triggers bitter war of words

Indian cricket team pace bowler Mohammed Shami faced the ire of hardliners on social media once again. The 27-year-old, who has been trolled mercilessly on a couple of occasions in the past, received severe criticism this time for posting a picture of Shiv Ling on Twitter to wish everyone on New Year’s day.

Shami conveyed his New Year greetings to his followers in a tweet that had an image of a Shiv Ling. “As the new year renews all the happiness and good tidings, hope the joyful spirit keeps glowing in your heart forever! Happy New Year!”2018 to you and family’s,” the Bengal bowler tweeted.

As the new year renews all the happiness and good tidings, hope the joyful spirit keeps glowing in your heart forever! Happy New Year!"2018 to you and family's @circleofcricket @ICC @BCCI @circleofcricket pic.twitter.com/WhzcM8cqCv — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 31, 2017

A section of Twitterati came down hard at him for doing something they considered ‘not acceptable’ in Islam. Some termed him a hateful person while some went on to warn him against the wrath of Allah. Some even dubbed his act a publicity stunt.

I hate sami — Manknojiya Arshad (@Maknojiyaarshad) January 1, 2018

New year ki mubarak baad diya to diya shiv ling ko bhi apna liya lanat he tujh par shami — Faisal Khan (@FaisalK28862408) January 1, 2018

Sudar ja varna barbad ho jayega Allah tujhe kar dega — sabdar khan (@sabdark31257939) January 1, 2018

Yaqeen nahi hota ke shami bhai aise he ab bhi sachha muslim cricketer hashim amla aur moin ali he lagte he — Faisal Khan (@FaisalK28862408) January 1, 2018

@MdShami11.

Kuch tarif k liye b ye sab karna padta hai.

Allah hidayat de bus.

Aamin — Md Sharique Ahmad (@MdShariqueAhma3) January 1, 2018

Abe sharam kar tu muslim hai iman se khariz ho jaayega muslaman

Me pathar ko nahi pujte..... — Inaam Pathaan (@PathaanInaam) January 2, 2018

cheap publicity के लिए — Mahmood Al Quraish (@quraishmahmood) January 1, 2018

This was the third instance of Shami getting trolled on social media. In the past, the pacer was lambasted for posting pictures of his daughter’s birthday celebrations and before that for posting pictures of his wife in western outfits. Many were of the opinion then that Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan committed a ‘sin’ by wearing a western dress.

Shami is not the only cricketer to have faced the ire of hardliners on social media, though. Only a few days ago, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was trolled for celebrating Christmas with his family. Irfan Pathan too was a victim of trolling on social media for posting a picture of his wife wearing a sleeveless dress.