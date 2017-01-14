Mohammad Azharuddin’s nomination for Hyderabad Cricket Association prez rejected

Former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association president has been disqualified, officials said on Saturday, scuttling his bid to return to the sport since a life ban in 2000.

No details were immediately available and it was also not clear why his papers were rejected.

“(The) rejection is sad, I’m disappointed. I have been cleared by court from all charges,” ANI quoted Mohammad Azharuddin as saying.

One of the longest serving Indian captains with the distinction of leading India in three successive World Cups, Azharuddin was banned for life by the Board for Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) for his alleged involvement in a match-fixing scandal in 2000.

The Andhra Pradesh high court struck down ban in 2012, terming the board’s decision illegal. However, the BCCI officially did not lift the ban on Azhar, whose career had already come to an end.

Azhar, who had shot to fame by hitting three consecutive centuries on debut in 1984-85, entered politics in 2009 and was elected to Lok Sabha from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. However, he lost the polls from Rajasthan’s Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency last year.