Monty Panesar’s India experience set to be used by Cricket Australia now

Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar was appointed spin-bowling consultant by Cricket Australia before their tour of India next month. The 34-year-old has been playing grade cricket for Sydney side Campbelltown.

Panesar has taken 167 wickets in 50 Tests but he has been most successful against India, taking 36 wickets in 11 matches. Along with Graeme Swann, Panesar was one of the architects of England’s memorable Test series win in India in 2012-13 where he had taken 17 wickets.

Smart move . @MontyPanesar did a clinic for me once and was absolutely outstanding. https://t.co/b0oatOmE1x — mike selvey (@selvecricket) January 17, 2017

According to a report in The Australian, Panesar’s recruitment came at the behest of Pat Howard, Cricket Australia’s high performance manager.

Monty Panesar will travel to the Centre of Excellence in Brisbane this week to work with left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe apart from opening batsman Matt Renshaw.

“Having Monty come up is a nice way to kickstart the squad’s thinking about playing in India,” Howard was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“We want the batsmen to be thinking about what the bowlers will be trying to do to them over there and Monty can engage them that way as well as with the bowlers.

“Phil Jaques will run the sessions with Matt, Monty and SOK, Phil has some nice ideas about how to challenge the batsmen,” Howard said.

“In Australia we love big turners, but the successful bowlers like (Rangana) Herath and (Ravi) Ashwin are more likely to get you lbw or bowled than any other way, their accuracy and their length is absolutely outstanding.”

“Pat Howard gave me a call and asked if I was available to work with a few players for the upcoming series and I was happy to do that,” Panesar had told the Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show on BBC Radio 5 live.

“The hardest role for a spinner is (to) bowl 30 overs in a day, go for three an over, and give (the captain) control from one end and build pressure, and that’s going to probably be one of the things (they) are going to ask me.”

“While I’ve been out here I’ve been helping the (Campbelltown) under-16s, under-21s and also the grade team, so this is a good opportunity to work with international cricketers,” said Panesar.