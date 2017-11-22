MS Dhoni celebrates wife Sakshi’s birthday in Mumbai

Currently on a break from national duties, former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni is enjoying quality time with the family. Recently, he celebrated his wife Sakshi’s birthday in Mumbai as she turned 29 on Sunday (November 19).

A video of Dhoni cutting a cake on his wife’s birthday was posted by hairstylist and his friend Sapna Moti Bhavnani on Twitter, in which the couple could be seen enjoying a moment which they may not have got, had Dhoni been active in Test cricket as well.

Dhoni, who gave up the India captaincy in limited-overs cricket in January this year, had retired from Test cricket during India’s tour of Australia in 2014-15.

Dhoni’s abrupt retirement call had taken the cricket world by surprise, and speculations have been in flow ever since over the longevity of his career in the two formats that he plays in.

Recently, despite scoring a 37-ball 49 against New Zealand in the second T20I of their three-match series, Dhoni had copped severe criticism due to the number of dot balls in that innings. Despite his contribution, India had lost the contest, which did not go down too well with the critics who began demanding answers over his future once again.

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, meanwhile, wrote in a column on ESPNCricinfo that the ‘cult’ of Dhoni is coming in the way of ‘clarity’ and ‘honest discussion’ in team selection.

With the 2019 World Cup in England impending, there is no clarity over Dhoni’s future. However, his form and contributions to the team in various forms — including guiding young bowlers such as Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav — have yielded positive results for the Indian cricket team.

Dhoni will be back in action in December for the limited-overs leg of Sri Lanka’s tour of India, wherein the two teams will play a three-match ODI as well as T20I series.