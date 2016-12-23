MS Dhoni followers troll Ravichandran Ashwin’s ICC awards thank-you speech

Even after winning two coveted ICC awards on Thursday, Ravichandran Ashwin is making news for all the wrong reasons. The Indian cricket team off-spinner has hurt MS Dhoni fans by not mentioning the former Test captain in his thank you speech.

Ashwin was MS Dhoni’s lead spinner for a considerable period of time in the Indian team after making his Test debut in 2011 under Dhoni’s captaincy. Ashwin was also part of Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings bowling attack till the IPL team was suspended in 2014 on charges of betting and match fixing.

In his thank-you speech after becoming the ICC Cricketer of the year and the ICC Test Cricketer of the year, Ashwin made just a passing reference to Dhoni. Ashwin praised Virat Kohli instead.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my family. I’d like to thank ICC and most importantly my team-mates. I’d also like to thank the support staff for our success. We’ve had a great transition ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung up his boots. A young captain has taken over, we fell on the right track, and we now have a new bunch of boys.”

Dhoni fans have not taken Ashwin’s words very kindly and took to social media to express their anger.

@anilkumble1074 @imVkohli @ashwinravi99 Have you forgotten @msdhoni Contribution in your jrny..was not expctng ths frm u.. this is Arrogance — Shantanu Sharma (@shantanu224) December 22, 2016

@ashwinravi99 @prithinarayanan @basu2013 @anilkumble1074 @imVkohli Dont be cruel u shud also thank MSD he has been at the back of you — Siddarth JN (@sidjainjn) December 22, 2016

@magicumesh @ashwinravi99 He is trying to ignre the man bcz of whm his career started and flourished.. I m ashwin's fan but ths is arrogance — Shantanu Sharma (@shantanu224) December 22, 2016

Switching gears @ashwinravi99 ! You forgot @msdhoni's contribution for your success. You degraded him in your video and now this tweet. :\ — Shree Hari (@ImShreeHari) December 22, 2016

@ashwinravi99 Thanks for ignoring the the captain and legend @msdhoni

Good luck for your upcoming tours.

Pazhasa marakadhenga Ash! — Gautam kumar (@gautam_murali) December 22, 2016

@ashwinravi99 you thanked everyone except the person who gave you these opportunities from being in CSK to Indian team

MS Dhoni — Piyush Chawla (@piyushchawla024) December 22, 2016

Ashwin became the third India player and 12th player overall to win the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy after being named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016.

VIDEO: @ashwinravi99 reflects on his @ICC Award. Up close and personal with 2016 International Cricketer of the Year https://t.co/DX7ZUcSj4S pic.twitter.com/21uDxldE01 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2016

Ashwin followed in the footsteps of Rahul Dravid (2004) and Sachin Tendulkar (2010).

Ashwin was also adjudged the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year, which has made him only the second India player after Dravid (2004) to bag the two coveted prizes in the same year.