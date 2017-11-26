MS Dhoni has this to say on resumption of India-Pakistan cricket ties

The decision to play Pakistan in cricket should be left to the government, said former India captain MS Dhoni here on Sunday. (India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Highlights)

“An India-Pakistan cricket series is much more than just sport. It’s not a simple decision. It’s a diplomatic as well as political decision. It’s best left to the government to take a call,” said Dhoni who was the chief guest at the final of an Indian Army sponsored cricket tournament at Kunzer in north Kashmir. Dhoni is an honorary Lt Col in the army. (India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test scorecard)

Hundreds of people had gathered to get a glimpse of the star cricketer.

“Cricket fever reaches its crescendo in Kashmir Valley as Dhoni makes his presence as chief guest in match between North and South Kashmir at Kunzer,” the official Twitter account of the army wrote.

Dhoni, while talking to the press, said that it is important to develop educational infrastructure in Kashmir and stressed that army was doing its best to help develop Kashmir in whatever way it can.

Dhoni advised the budding cricketers to use the resources available to the optimum. He added that their focus should be on consistent performances.

Dhoni had visited an army school in Srinagar and interacted with aspiring cricketers in the border town of Uri.

Dhoni told cricketers in Uri to keep their focus on fitness. “I have played badminton, hockey as well as football. I have benefited from it because it increased my fitness. We used to play in a huge ground where seniors also used to play and we used to run till the time they’d finish. That increased our fitness,” he said.