MS Dhoni inaugurates his first global cricket academy in Dubai

Two-time World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni today inaugurated his first global cricket academy in the bustling metropolis.

The academy, jointly launched by Dubai-based Pacific Sports Club and Aarka Sports Club, has been in operation for a couple of months at the Springdales School in Al Quoz.

READ | Dilip Vengsarkar’s future in NCA committee to be decided at BCCI AGM

The facility named the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) will have coaches from India to train the wards.

It was officially launched by the legendary former India captain himself in the presence of excited trainees, parents and other key stakeholders of the facility.

The academy has the following facilities: four turf, three cement and three matted pitches, spin and swing bowling machine, safety nets, lights for night practice, in-house sports shop for quality cricket gear and video analysis.

READ | India vs Sri Lanka: How Dimuth Karunaratne plans to tackle R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja

The academy will conduct regular matches and will also field squads in tournaments to enable trainees to gain vital match practice.

There is also an aim to engage the parents in the overall development of their children while they train at the academy.

Team Pacific Sports Club welcomes MS Dhoni to Dubai, check out the exclusive photos! #mydubai #Pacificsportsclub pic.twitter.com/WVACmpNATA — Pacific Sports Club (@pacific_club) November 11, 2017

READ | India vs Sri Lanka: Samarawickrama hands solid start to visitors in warm-up game

The coaching staff, led by former Mumbai bowler Vishal Mahadik, is well equipped to manage the progress of the students.

Speaking about his association with the academy, Dhoni said: “I am delighted to be a part of this venture and will contribute in every way possible to make it a success. It has been my dream to contribute to the game in every way possible. This is the first step in that direction. The enthusiasm of the trainees is what will drive this venture.