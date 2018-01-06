MS Dhoni on a global cricket mission - This is his latest project

MS Dhoni is on a mission to promote cricket all over the world. After launching his first such academy in Dubai in 2017, the former Indian skipper will be launching the ‘MS Dhoni Cricket Academy’ in Singapore on January 20.

The academy in Singapore, located at St Patrick’s School on the East Coast Road, will provide an opportunity to youngsters and adults to learn the tricks of the game from some of the best known names in the sport.

“Sports should be an essential driver for the development of a child’s character. Apart from being fit, you can learn leadership and other important aspects of life via sports. Every kid should play an outdoor sport. MS Dhoni Cricket Academy is not only about producing cricket talent but our academy’s vision is to guide a kid to become a champion in life via sports,” Dhoni was quoted as saying by Fox Sports Asia.

Known names in the Singapore cricket fraternity such as Chetan Suryavanshi, Chaminda Ruwan and Diviya GK will be working with the Indian cricketer to develop and implement a curriculum at his academy. The report added that Dhoni is set to launch another 12 such cricket academies in Asia, working alongside Academia7 and Aarka Sports. About 200 children have apparently signed up for the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy in Singapore.

Dhoni, who will be back in the Indian cricket team for the limited-overs leg of India’s tour of South Africa in February, will be in Singapore on January 20 for the opening ceremony. He will also meet and greet with fans during ‘In Conversation with MS Dhoni’ event.