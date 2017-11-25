MS Dhoni’s advise to budding cricketers in Kashmir, watch video

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, who holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, interacted with budding cricketers in the Uri town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and emphasised on the need to focus on fitness. (India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 live updates)

“(Sic) Lt Col (Hony) Mahendra Singh #Dhoni interacting with budding cricketers of #Uri town; a life time opportunity for them to receive tips from the #cricketing great,” Srinagar- based Chinar Corps of the Army said in a tweet.

The Chinar Corps put out photographs and a video of the former India skipper while playing and interacting with the cricketers and the youth.

Dhoni, on the video, is heard telling the cricketers to focus on their fitness.

“I have played badminton, hockey as well as football. I have benefited from it because it increased my fitness. We used to play in a huge ground where seniors also used to play and till the time they finished, we used to run, which increased our fitness,” the wicket-keeper batsman told them.

“#Fitness first...followed by skill says Lt Col (Hony) #Dhoni to budding cricketers of #Uri. Also gives valuable tips to youngsters,” another tweet by the Chinar Corps said.