MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva sings Malayalam number and netizens love it

Former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni has a huge following on social media. The story of a simple Ranchi-born boy, who started his career as a TTE (Train Ticket Examiner) before going on to lead his country to cricket World Cup glory in both ODIs (2011) and T20s (2007), has inspired millions of youngsters to make it big in life. Fans from across the country, therefore, follow every move that he makes, on-or-off the field.

However, MS Dhoni is not the only one from his family taking the internet by storm. Giving him a run for the money on popularity index is his two-and-a-half-year old daughter Ziva whose pictures and videos have begun to receive equal amount of attention.

READ | Delhi air pollution interrupts play in India vs Sri Lanka Test, visitors wear masks on field

Ziva’s recent video uploaded by an unverified account named zivasinghdhoni006 which features her rendition of a famous Malayalam song ‘Kanikanum Neram Kamalanethrante’ from a movie called Omanakuttan (1964). The video has so far received more than 2 lakh and 20 thousand views.

#unwell n yet singing away #winterishere A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:30am PST

Earlier, another of Ziva’s videos, which showed her making a roti, had won the hearts of social media users. The Instagram post that appeared with the caption ‘round round roti’ had turned out to be a big hit.

READ | Virat Kohli’s record double century brings in praise from ex-cricketers

Round round Roti ! A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivasinghdhoni006) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:53am PST

One can check Twitter and Instagram accounts of MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni who regularly posts pictures and videos of her daughter much to the delight of netizens.