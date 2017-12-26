MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva sings ‘we wish you a merry Christmas’ in this adorable video

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva has been a sensation on social media for some time. The two-year-old star kid, who wowed netizens in the past with her rendition of popular Malayalam number ‘Kanikanum Neram Kamalanethrante’, has now become a darling of the web world again.

In a Twitter video posted on Christmas, Ziva was seen sitting in the lap of her father MS Dhoni and singing ‘we wish you a merry Christmas’ in her adorable voice. The video has gone viral on social media since then as people seem to be completely bowled over by the kid’s cuteness.

Dhoni, who looks relaxed and in awe of her daughter’s singing prowess in the video, was part of the Indian cricket team that clean swept Sri Lanka in the recently concluded three-match T20 series. In the last match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, MS Dhoni did something reminiscent to what he had done six years ago in the final of the cricket World Cup at the same venue against the same opposition, i.e. score the winning runs.

The former Indian captain, who retired from Test cricket in 2014, will join the Indian team for the limited-overs series in South Africa next year. India are scheduled to play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s in the rainbow nation with the first Test beginning in Cape Town on January 5. The limited-overs leg of the tour will start with the first ODI in Durban on February 1.