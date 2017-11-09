MS Dhoni showcases dancing skills, leaves wife Sakshi in splits - Watch video

MS Dhoni, India’s World Cup winning captain, is best known for his calm and composed demeanor while playing and making decisions on the pitch. But even off the field, Dhoni has always been adored for his outgoing and fun loving nature.

A video of Dhoni dancing to the tunes of a Bollywood number as wife Sakshi cheers for him, India’s former ‘Captain Cool’ gives another glimpse into his cool persona off the field.

MS Dhoni is seen dancing to the a song titled ‘Jhak maar ke‘ from the movie Desi Boyz starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in the video shared on Instagram by his long-standing stylist Sapna Moti Bhavnani.

Such an adorable video of our #CaptainCool #SuperAdorable ❤️ #Throwback #MsDhoni #SakshiDhoni #Dance #SapnaMotiBhavani A post shared by Cricket Shots® (@cricketshots) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:42am PST

Though the exact date of when the video was shot remains unclear, it is surely set to entertain all his fans just as it has brought a smile Sakshi’s face as seen in the video.

From joining the military to guiding India to a World Cup title amongst others, Dhoni has once again proved that he is the man for every occasion.