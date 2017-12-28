MS Dhoni stepping down as Indian cricket team skipper tops Twitter’s list of sporting moments

It was a special year for Indian sports as sportspersons from different fields were able to bring glory to their nation. From Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team to celebrated shuttler PV Sindhu, the Indian sports scene were filled with personalities who excelled on the global stage. There were also some new superstars who proved their mettle like Harmanpreet Kaur in the ICC Women’s World Cup and shuttler Kidambi Srikanth who became the first Indian badminton player to win four Super Series titles in a year. So, here’s a look at the Top 10 Most talked about Sporting Moments on Twitter for the year 2017 -

MS Dhoni Steps Down

MS Dhoni ended his tenure as India limited overs captain after a decade, one that began with him lifting the World T20 in 2007. His surprise move certainly got people talking and Twitter saw an outpour of emotions as India’s legendary skipper decided to step down from a position he had made his own.

Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him. You'll always be my captain @msdhoni Bhai 😊😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2017

India triumph over Australia, without Kohli!

No Virat Kohli, no problem! That’s exactly the mantra India used as they downed the Aussies in the 4th Test in Dharamsala. With Kohli injured and Rahane as stand-in captain, India managed to seal a historic 2-0 series win. Indian fans took to Twitter in jubilant fashion, lauding Team India for their efforts

Do what's right, the right way and at the right time and Team India did that beautifully throughout this season. Brilliant work lads @Bcci — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 28, 2017

MI’s incredible one-run heist

Mumbai Indians pulled off an improbable win against Pune in the 10th edition of the IPL to seal their third title. In match that seemed to be going Pune’s way for the longest time, Mumbai’s bowlers fought back and pulled things back in the death. That coupled with an uncharacteristically slow knock from MS Dhoni saw Mumbai clinch a nail-biting win in the final over, sealing it by a margin of just one run! Fans took to Twitter expressing shock and jubilation, depending on the side they were rooting for.

I have to say @ImRo45 captaincy was first class. Under pressure he backed his gut instinct. A huge congratulations — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) May 21, 2017

INDvPAK

When India plays Pakistan it always draws in the eyeballs. So, when the two rivals met in the final of an ICC event it was no surprise that the chatter around it reached an all-time high. #INDvPAK, the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final clash, was the most Tweeted about ODI ever with 1.8 million Tweets.

This performance will be remembered long by both Indian and Pakistani fans :) Pakistan 've made this #CT17 truly memorable — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 18, 2017

Harmanpreet takes #WWC17 by storm

During the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, the Australian team entered the semifinals as the favourites against India in #INDWvAUSW. It was a special moment for Team India as Harmanpreet Kaur stepped up to the occasion and smashed 171 runs off 115 balls. Kaur came out to bat after India lost both openers Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut for 35 runs. All the VITs took Twitter to congratulate her. Even Sachin Tendulkar could not keep himself from lauding the 28-year-old, that’s how good the innings was!

Sindhu-Okuhara set the court on fire

In a World Championship final match that went on for an hour and 49 minutes, Sindhu and Okuhara set the court ablaze with some scintillating Badminton. Sindhu failed to come out on top losing 19-21, 22-20, 20-22. Her efforts though didn’t go unnoticed and Indian fans just couldn’t stop Tweeting about the spectacle they witnessed from the Olympic Silver medalist

Congrats @Pvsindhu1 ,winning n loosing is part of sports n life but U played like a brave gladiator💪

We as a nation are proud of PV #Sindhu pic.twitter.com/hPjeJDkTay — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) August 27, 2017

India qualifies for 2019 AFC Asian Cup

In a group comprising Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Macau, India beat all odds to come out on top! With 13 points, India stormed through to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup for just the 4th time ever. Needless to say, the delight of the Indian fans was resonated on Twitter

Today is what happens when a team decides to stick together,battle for each other and get the job done. Tough,tough game but did enough. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 13, 2017

Srikanth becomes first to four!

India’s star Badminton player Srikanth Kidambi became the first Indian badminton player to win four Super Series titles in a year. The moment was sealed when he lifted the French Open title by beating Kento Nishimoto 21-14, 21-13. That 4th Super Series title won fans’ hearts on Twitter

This is some performance from @srikidambi wow wow wow! 4th super series of the year! Incredible. Congrats to him and team Gopichand. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 29, 2017

India shines at the Hockey Asia Cup

India’s Men’s hockey team lifted the first Hockey Asia Cup title in 10 years. Within a span of few weeks, it was Indian Women’s team who did the same, beating higher-ranked China 5-4 in a thrilling penalty shootout. This win also helped them to seal a spot in the 2018 World Cup. Big moment? You bet!

These big victories roared loud on Twitter, becoming one of the most talked about moment in 2017

Splendid effort by the #MenInBlue! What a start to the festive season. Thanks, @TheHockeyIndia for putting a big smile to our face😊 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/bpnUzUbcJo — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 15, 2017

Rohit’s third double ton

Scoring a double-century in ODIs is rare enough, doing it three times is quite unique. That’s exactly what Rohit Sharma managed to do in the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka, scoring an unbeaten 208, becoming the first player to do it three times. The excitement on-field was matched on Twitter as well, with fans showering praise on the India opener.