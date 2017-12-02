MS Dhoni tries hand at this adventure sport in his time away from cricket

MS Dhoni is enjoying his time off from cricket in quite some style as the former Indian skipper posted a picture of him wearing a skydiving suit on Friday. (IND v SL 3rd Test UPDATES | SCORECARD)

At a time when the Virat Kohli-led Indian side is playing a three-match Test series at home against Sri Lanka, Dhoni has the luxury of trying his hand at such things given that he no longer plays the longest format of the game, having stepped down nearly three years back.

Dhoni posted the picture on his official Instagram account and was seen wearing the skydiving gear with a parachute on his back.

Prior to this, Dhoni had visited Jammu & Kashmir where he interacted with a few schoolkids and a few young cricketers. The wicket-keeper batsman is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the territorial army and is also part of the parachute regiment.

He will, however, join the side soon as he is part of the team’s ODI and T20I squad that will take on Sri Lanka in the respective upcoming series. While there have been calls of axing Dhoni from the shortest format of the game for the country, he has been quite dependable in the ODI format.

He was recently invited as the chief guest for a game between North and South Kashmir. He also shared his thoughts on India playing Pakistan in the near future, given that such schedules have been put to a hold after the BCCI decided to play against the neighbours owing to constant tension at the border.

“The government is the best judge to take a call on India-Pakistan series. Only they can decide whether we play Pakistan in the future or not. When it comes to India-Pakistan cricket, it is not just sports, but becomes much bigger than that. It is not a simple decision, but a diplomatic and a political decision,” Dhoni had said. “If the government decides, we will go and play and if they decide against it, we will play some other series.”