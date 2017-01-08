MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag and Sushant Singh Rajput: A comedy of errors

Virender Sehwag, much like his playing days, is the king of entertainment when it comes to the world of Twitter. His tweets are loaded with wit and humour and a lot of celebrities bear the brunt of Sehwag’s funny tweets. However, a couple of days back, Sehwag tried to troll an online news portal but one mistake led to the tables being turned.

The former India batsman noticed that a UAE-based online news portal, Emirates 24/7, had used a wrong picture in a report on Virat Kohli replacing MS Dhoni as captain of India’s limited-overs team. In the split image accompanying the report, the image that was described as Dhoni’s was that of Sushant Singh Rajput, who essayed the World Cup-winning skipper’s role in the biopic, M.S.Dhoni - An untold story.

Virat Kohli replaces Dhoni as new Indian limited overs captain https://t.co/ejC4ZknSzY pic.twitter.com/nyX3pRWdo1 — Emirates 24|7 (@Emirates247) January 7, 2017

Dhoni stepped down as skipper of the ODI and T20 teams on Wednesday and Kohli was named to lead the side in the ODI and T20I series against England starting on January 15.

Sehwag, in the process of highlighting the portal’s mistake, himself committed a blunder. Instead of tagging the online news portal handle, he tagged the official handle of the Emirates Airline (@emirates).

.@Emirates247 I am flying with you in a while , hope you don't allow him to board instead of me. pic.twitter.com/arF5WZ7qEf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 7, 2017

Emirates promptly responded, assuring Sehwag he need not worry about any mix-up.

@virendersehwag No worries, we've got your back. We look forward to your next flight with us. @Emirates247 pic.twitter.com/lTzWQWeYFZ — Emirates airline (@emirates) January 8, 2017

This faux pas was pounced upon by some users.

