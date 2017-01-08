 MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag and Sushant Singh Rajput: A comedy of errors | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 08, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag and Sushant Singh Rajput: A comedy of errors

cricket Updated: Jan 08, 2017 21:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Virender Sehwag tried to troll an online news portal regarding MS Dhoni but he ended up committing a faux pas. (Hindustan Times)

Virender Sehwag, much like his playing days, is the king of entertainment when it comes to the world of Twitter. His tweets are loaded with wit and humour and a lot of celebrities bear the brunt of Sehwag’s funny tweets. However, a couple of days back, Sehwag tried to troll an online news portal but one mistake led to the tables being turned.

The former India batsman noticed that a UAE-based online news portal, Emirates 24/7, had used a wrong picture in a report on Virat Kohli replacing MS Dhoni as captain of India’s limited-overs team. In the split image accompanying the report, the image that was described as Dhoni’s was that of Sushant Singh Rajput, who essayed the World Cup-winning skipper’s role in the biopic, M.S.Dhoni - An untold story.

Dhoni stepped down as skipper of the ODI and T20 teams on Wednesday and Kohli was named to lead the side in the ODI and T20I series against England starting on January 15.

Sehwag, in the process of highlighting the portal’s mistake, himself committed a blunder. Instead of tagging the online news portal handle, he tagged the official handle of the Emirates Airline (@emirates).

Emirates promptly responded, assuring Sehwag he need not worry about any mix-up.

This faux pas was pounced upon by some users.

tags

more from cricket

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<