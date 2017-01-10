MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh scintillating knocks help India A to 304/5 vs England

The Brabourne stadium was packed in anticipation of something special from two men. The fans had thronged the stadium hoping to see MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh put on a great show. They were not disappointed. Dhoni, captaining an Indian side for the last time in limited-overs cricket, struck a whirlwind 68 off 42 balls. Yuvraj, coming back after three years, struck a thrilling 56 off 42 balls. In between, Ambati Rayudu slammed a century as India A notched up 304/5 vs England in the warm-up game. (INDIA A vs ENGLAND SCORE)

The exhibition put on by Dhoni and Yuvraj was a treat to watch. England had won the toss and they inserted India. David Willey struck first when he breached Mandeep Singh’s defence to bowl him for 8. Shikhar Dhawan and Rayudu steadied the ship with a 111-run stand with Dhawan, also making a comeback after three months, notching up an attacking fifty. However, Jake Ball removed the left-hander for 63 and the stage was set for a Yuvraj special.

He got going with two big sixes off legspinner Adil Rashid and steadily increased his scoring rate. A couple of boundaries from Chris Woakes enabled him to get to his fifty off 38 balls. The exhibition of clean hitting gave Rayudu ample confidence and he notched up a century off 97 balls. Rayudu retired after getting to the landmark, handing the stage to Dhoni.

After Yuvraj departed for 56, Dhoni started off slowly but as the death overs approached, the old finishing touches reappeared. He smashed boundaries off Ball and Willey as England leaked runs towards the end. The exhibition of hitting was so much that a fan managed to scale a 10-feet fence and run on to the pitch to greet the skipper. There was carnage in the last over as he blasted two fours and two sixes off Woakes to help India end on 304/5.