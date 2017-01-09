 Mumbai can host India under-19 games vs England: Dilip Vengsarkar | cricket | Hindustan Times
Mumbai can host India under-19 games vs England: Dilip Vengsarkar

cricket Updated: Jan 09, 2017
PTI
PTI
Former India cricketer and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar feels Mumbai has enough international venues and facilities to host the India under-19 matches against England. (IANS)

With Tamil Nadu Cricket Association expressing its inability to host next month’s India Under-19 games against England , former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar feels these matches should be shifted and hosted in Mumbai.

“As a former captain of India, I feel that if TNCA is unable to host the Under-19 games against England, Mumbai can host it as it has more international venues than any other city in India,” the ex-chief selector said.

TNCA has cited cyclone Vardah, its after-effects and its own domestic cricket schedule, as reasons for it not having sufficient fit-enough pitches to host the games against England for a fortnight at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

Vengsarkar, who played 116 Tests for India and has the distinction of scoring three back-to-back hundred as at Lord’s in England, also wanted Mumbai as the reserve venue if Hyderabad Cricket Association is unable to hold the one-off India-Bangladesh Test match, which is also scheduled in February, for any reason.

“Besides, Mumbai also could be counted as the back-up venue for the India - Bangladesh Test match if Hyderabad which is the original venue declines to host it,” said the former skipper.

“I believe cricket should always be the priority. These matches are scheduled a long time ago and hosting them shouldn’t be a problem at all,” Vengsarkar added.

<