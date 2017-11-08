Mumbai eyeing ‘maximum points’ in 500th Ranji Trophy match: Aditya Tare

Mumbai captain Aditya Tare has expressed confidence in his full-strength side, bolstered by the presence of Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer, to celebrate their 500th appearance in Ranji Trophy with a win with ‘maximum points’.

With their Group C match against Baroda in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2017-18 starting Thursday, the dominant Mumbai team will be the first in the Indian domestic circuit to have played as many as 500 matches in the country’s premier domestic tournament.

“It is a special game for us. It is a great feeling to be playing the 500th Ranji Trophy game, for a terrific state… it is going to be a great game for us,” said Tare on Wednesday morning, on the sidelines of his team’s preparations at the Wankhede Stadium.

“We feel we are quite fortunate to be the squad that will be playing the 500th game, there has been a huge contribution right from the inception of Mumbai cricket, and fortunately it is us who are playing the 500th game. Congratulations to everyone who has been a part of the Mumbai team,” he added.

After an ordinary start — one win (against Odisha) and two drawn games in Ranji Trophy so far — Mumbai need outright wins to climb up the Group C points table in they trail Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, placed at third spot.

“There is going to be a great vibe to the game, but we are going to treat it as just another game of cricket which is important for us. We want to win it; we will play with positive intensity and intent and hopefully try and get maximum points out of this game as well,” Tare said.

“We are playing at the Wankhede (Stadium) after a long time, it is great coming back to the home ground and home dressing room and with good strength in the squad as well,” said the Mumbai captain, after their batting order kingpin Shreyas Iyer joined the ranks post national duties.

Tare said it is important for Mumbai to get their act together. “Every game from now on is important and we know that we have two teams ahead of us in the points table and we have to do the catching up. This game is important with that regards, we are chasing teams above us. Hopefully we can get maximum points.”

The Mumbai captain has also warned his team of the new faces in Baroda side, post the exit of Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan.

“Baroda has always been a good team; a lot of good cricketers have come out of it. At the moment they look a young team but they are always dangerous. A few unknown players (are there) and you do not know what their strengths and weaknesses are. It is always difficult to play unknown faces. Baroda is a good team but with new faces; it will be a big challenge for us to take on the youngsters,” Tare said.