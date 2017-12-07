Mumbai lndians appoint James Pamment as new fielding coach ahead of IPL 2018

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians announced on Thursday that former New Zealand fielding specialist & development coach, James Pamment, was appointed as their new fielding coach ahead of the 2018 season after Jonty Rhodes decided to part ways with the franchise.

Former South Africa international Jonty Rhodes was an integral part of the side since 2009 and after last season, he expressed his desire to move on to spend more time on his personal business ventures.

Pamment, who played for Yorkshire before moving to New Zealand, was the high performance coach with Northern Districts Cricket Association from 2008 until date. During his tenure, he worked with International players like Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kane Williamson, BJ Watling, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie and Daniel Flynn.

“We are happy to introduce James Pamment to the MI Paltan (MI Fan Army). James is an experienced coach at the international level having worked with New Zealand Cricket as fielding specialist and development. What impressed us was the way James had coached Northern Districts in Champions League T20 in 2014, and to be honest, his sides’ fielding unit was one of the best Mumbai Indians had ever faced,” Mumbai Indians said in a press release.

James Pamment expressed ‘excitement’ after the appointment and said,” “It’s an honour for me to join the ranks of Mumbai Indians. It will be a great challenge and at the same time a privilege to fulfil the duties of a role that was held by someone like Jonty. He has instilled a brilliant work culture among the players, on and off the field, and the results are out there for everyone to see. Mumbai Indians’ is a champion outfit and I am grateful to the team’s ownership on giving me this opportunity.”