Murali Vijay, Karun Nair dent India Red after Priyank Panchal ton in Duleep Trophy

Young opener Priyank Panchal continued his splendid run in domestic cricket, hitting a century for India Red against India Green on the opening day of their Duleep Trophy match here on Thursday.

Making full use of the placid and slow surface at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium, the stylish Panchal stamped his supremacy with a fine 105 (228 balls, 12x4s) as India Red finished the day at 232 for five in 86 overs.

Had it not been for part-timers Karun Nair and Murali Vijay, who shared four wickets among them, India Red would have been in a stronger position as they were cruising at 199 for three at one stage.

Panchal trusted the bounce and began with a boundary off the first ball of the second over with a gentle cover drive.

The 27-year-old right-hander, who was the highest run-getter last season in Ranji Trophy and the first triple centurion from Gujarat in first-class cricket, took his time but ensured the strike was rotated.

Panchal, who missed the tour of South Africa with India A because of dengue early this year, completed his 12th first-class century with a double after pushing the ball to mid-wicket off Shahbaz Nadeem in the 73rd over.

This knock will improve his chances of getting picked for the India A-New Zealand A series at home later this month as selectors MSK Prasad and Debang Gandhi were watching his performance from the sidelines.

Both Panchal and fellow opener Sudip Chatterjee looked solid as they put on 83 for the first wicket even as opposition skipper Parthiv Patel tried all his bowlers. Aniket Chaudhary provided the breakthrough as he bowled Chatterjee with the one that came in.

Then, Ishank Jaggi and Panchal parried the bowlers before Murali Vijay and Karun Nair chipped in with wickets to peg back India Red. Panchal was dismissed in the 78th over.