Mustafizur Rahman rested by Bangladesh for first Test vs New Zealand

Bangladesh omitted fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the 15-man squad for the first Test against New Zealand, with selectors keen not to overburden him after a lengthy absence through injury.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim returned as captain after recovering from a hamstring injury that he picked up during the first one-day international in Christchurch on December 26.

Paceman Taskin Ahmed, a regular member of the limited-overs side but who was yet to play a Test, was also included in the squad.

Mustafizur has featured in the limited overs matches in New Zealand, making his comeback to competitive action after undergoing shoulder surgery in August.

But Habibul Bashar, one of the selectors, said the 21-year-old left-arm bowler needed to be handled with care.

“He has just returned from injury. We don’t want to burden him with Test cricket just yet, said Bashar.

“We have a good bunch of fast bowlers in the team. Taskin (Ahmed) was cleared by the physio to play Test for the first time while Rubel (Hossain) has also returned.”

Bangladesh are yet to win a match on the New Zeland tour, having lost the ODIs 3-0 and trail 2-0 in three-match Twenty20 international series.

They will wrap up the visit with two Tests, with the first beginning at Wellington on January 12. The second Test will be held in Christchurch from January 20-24.

Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudulah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Kamrul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Subashis Roy.