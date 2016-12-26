Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat touches Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli’s heart

The Indian cricket team’s recent performance has earned them glowing praise from all quarters, but the accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi have left Virat Kohli and Co floored. (Why Mohammed Shami criticised by fans)

Modi lauded Team India’s showing during his recent ‘Mann ki Baat’ address to the nation. “Being Indians, it is natural for us to feel elated. In the cricket series against England, India triumphed 4-0. In this, the performance of some of the younger players deserves a special word of praise.

“The young Karun Nair scored a triple century and KL Rahul played a brilliant 199-run innings. Test skipper Virat Kohli batted extremely well and also provided inspiring leadership.

In the past few weeks, our sportspersons have made us very proud. Congratulated them in today's #MannKiBaat. https://t.co/nFzPoPuOkN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2016

“The Indian team’s off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also has been declared as the ‘Cricketer of the Year’ and the ‘Best Test Cricketer’ by the ICC (International Cricket Council) for 2016. My heartiest congratulations and many good wishes go to all of them,” Modi had said on Sunday.

Nair and Rahul thanked the PM on Twitter, with India coach Anil Kumble and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also following suit.

Thank you @narendramodi Sir for all the kind words; your support will always help us strive for better. @BCCI #MannKiBaat https://t.co/yUOyVkpU9m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 25, 2016

A triple hundred for @karun126 followed by the declaration from #TeamIndia skipper. India 759/7d, lead #ENG(477) by 282 runs pic.twitter.com/q18MnGeo59 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2016

The India Test team ended 2016 as the world’s top-ranked side, 15 points ahead of second-placed Australia.

Not only did they brush aside England 4-0 in the five-Test series, they also beat New Zealand 3-0 at home earlier this year.

In the same address, Modi also lauded the men’s junior hockey team for its triumph in the Junior World Cup.