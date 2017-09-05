Nathan Lyon’s 7/94 can’t prevent Bangladesh cross 300 vs Australia in 2nd Test

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed seven wickets to help bowl out Bangladesh for 305 on day two of the second and final Test in Chittagong on Tuesday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Nathan Lyon, who had taken five wickets on the opening day, returned impressive figures of 7-94 including the prized scalp of skipper and overnight batsman Mushfiqur Rahim for 68.

The hosts, who lead the series 1-0, added 52 runs to their overnight score of 253-6 before losing all their 10 wickets in the first session of play. (AUS TEAM BUS ATTACKED)

In reply, Australia were 15-1 at lunch with David Warner on 2 and skipper Steve Smith on 8 at the crease. The visitors still trail Bangladesh by 290 runs in the first innings.

Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim, right, and teammate Sabbir Rahman runs between the wickets during the first day of their second cricket Test against Australia in Chittagong on Monday. (AP)

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman drew first blood after getting Matt Renshaw caught behind for four. The left-handed opener tried to flick away a sliding delivery down the leg side but Mushfiqur Rahim took a sharp catch.

Earlier Nathan Lyon struck on his second delivery of the day to get Rahim bowled on a tossed up delivery that spun and got the inside edge of the batsman’s bat before whipping the bails off.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rahim added just six runs to his overnight score of 62.

Rahim’s overnight partner Nasir Hossain, with whom he shared a 43-run seventh-wicket stand, made a 97-ball 45 before becoming left-arm spinner Ashton Agar’s second victim.

But it was the 105-run sixth-wicket partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman, who made 66, that remained the highlight of the innings after the hosts were reduced to 117-5.