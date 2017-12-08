Nathan Lyon the best spin bowler in the world, says mentor John Davison

In-form Australia star Nathan Lyon has been labelled the world’s best spin bowler by coach John Davison heading into the third Ashes Test.

Lyon has left England in a spin following the opening two Ashes Tests, his 11 wickets helping Australia take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The 30-year-old finished with figures of 6-105 in the day-night Adelaide Test on Wednesday, including four wickets in the first innings as Australia defeated England by 120 runs.

READ | Ashes: Jonny Bairstow says he was ‘stitched up’ by Aussies over headbutt incident

Spin mentor Davison heaped praise on Lyon, who has claimed 57 Test wickets in 2017.

“We’ve spoken a lot about developing a ball that hits the stumps, particularly to left-handers,” Davison told reporters in Perth on Friday.

“He bowled a lot more of it in the Adelaide Test.

“He can just keep getting better and better, particularly now that he’s got such good control of his stock ball which is so effective.

“He’s the best spin bowler in the world ... he’s got three subcontinent spinners above him in the world rankings but they’re playing over 50 per cent of their matches in spin-friendly conditions.”

The third Test gets underway in Perth on December 14, with Australia fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins set to flourish in the pace-friendly conditions at the WACA.

But Davison said: “I think Nathan’s greatest attribute is the bounce that he gets and there’s always a nice breeze to bowl into at the WACA so [he gets] good shape in the air.

“So, I’d think he’d be one of the first picked.”