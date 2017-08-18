National selector Sarandeep Singh wants to be DDCA selector free of cost

Senior national selector Sarandeep Singh has written to the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), requesting them to appoint him as he chairman of selectors for Delhi Ranji team -- a job for which he does not want to charge a single penny.

“Yes, I have written to the DDCA because both my colleagues in national selection committee -- MSK Prasad (Andhra) and Devang Gandhi (Bengal) -- are chairman of their respective state selection committees. I have also written that I have applied for the chairman of selectors’ post for DDCA and I don’t want any salary,” Sarandeep told PTI today.

However, as per the norms laid down by the Cricket Affairs Committee (CAC) headed by Madan Lal, Sarandeep despite being a national selector has to appear for an interview.

READ | MS Dhoni faces acid test in Sri Lanka ODI series with eye on 2019 ICC World Cup

Funnily, Sarandeep’s name has been wrongly put as Sarandeep Joshi in the DDCA circular.

However a CAC member, who cannot come on record, informed that they will seek Justice (Retd) Vikramjit Sen’s approval as there needs to be clarity with regards to ‘One Man One Post’ mentioned in Lodha Reforms.

“We are awaiting Justice Sen’s green light as certain clarity is needed in this regard. The criteria was 50 first- class matches and all eight shortlisted candidates have fulfilled the criteria. If Sarandeep clears the interview, obviously, he will be the chairman by virtue of being national selector,” the official said.

READ | Sri Lanka face uphill task for direct qualification for 2019 World Cup

The seven others, who have been shortlisted include last year’s chairman Atul Wassan, Robin Singh Junior, former selector Hari Gidwani, Gursharan Singh, Rakesh Shukla, little known Nischal Gaur and all-rounder Sumit Narwal, who played active first-class cricket till December, last year.

Narwal’s application has also raised eyebrows as he has announced retirement only eight months back. There are questions whether someone, who was active as recently as eight months back should be considered for selector’s role.