Need different strategies for India, says Australia all-rounder Glen Maxwell

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said they need to change their strategy according to the different situations in the forthcoming four-Test tour of India later this month.

Read more | Don’t dare to sledge Virat Kohli, Mike Hussey warns Australia cricket team

“I’m not sure it’s a place you ever really feel comfortable. It’s a place where you’ve got to work so hard to get your runs, and you’ve got to have different strategies at different times of a game,” the 28-year-old said was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“That’s probably what I’ve learned, you can’t go in there with just one strategy and stick to it,” said Maxwell, currently in New Zealand with the ODI squad for the Chappell-Hadlee series.

Maxwell, who has played for several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, and by his own admission is eyeing to cement the No.6 spot in the line-up, said the visitors need to improve their shot selection to tackle India’s spin attack.

Read more | Hot shot David Warner happy to rest before tough test when Australia tour India

“You’ve got to be adaptable and you’ve got to be able to change your game almost mid-innings. So, it’s going to be a real test for everyone,” said Maxwell.

“Even for the Indian players, you watch them, they go through different stages of their innings from sweeping, to using their feet, to playing off the back-foot -- they change all the way through their innings,” he said.

“Hopefully, we can do similar stuff and work on our play of spin because it’s going to be pretty key.”