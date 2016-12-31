Neil Broom replaces Martin Guptill in New Zealand squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Martin Guptill will miss the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh with a hamstring injury and will be replaced by in-form batsman Neil Broom, according to a statement released by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Saturday.

Guptill will be sidelined for up to four weeks after he sustained the injury while running between the wickets in the third one-day international against Bangladesh at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Saturday.

Broom was in fine form during the ODI series against Bangladesh, scoring 109 (not out) and 97 runs in his last two innings as the hosts completed a 3-0 series sweep.

“We needed to replace an attacking opening batsmen and with Neil’s experience opening in the T20 format and his current form -- he was a ready-made replacement,” coach Mike Hesson said in a statement.

Read More | How Sunil Gavaskar’s 13-year record broken by Kiwi Neil Broom

“Martin also leads our fielding in white ball cricket and so we’re expecting Neil to be a big contributor in that area as well.”

New Zealand will begin their three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh at McLean Park on Tuesday.