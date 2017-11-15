Nepal continue inspirational run in Asia Cup U-19, bundle out Malaysia for 45

Nepal’s stunning win over the India U-19 team coached by Rahul Dravid has created a sensation in the cricketing world. Following the epic victory, the team added yet another feather in their cap as they bowled Malaysia’s U-19 team out for a paltry score in the Asia Cup U-19 encounter in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Well done boys #NepU19 in the semifinals.Super proud.Keep it up fellas,you guys have inspired us 🇳🇵🏏✊️ #JaiNepal — Sharad Vesawkar (@SharadCric) November 14, 2017

Nepal, led by Dipendra Singh Airee, hammered the hosts in a manner which is familiar to teams that dominate for a long time. From 33 for no loss, Malaysia were shot out for a mere 45 — the second lowest total ever in U-19 Asia Cup history and fifth lowest in U-19 ODI cricket overall — as Nepal romped home to an eight-wicket victory.

Bangladesh’s total of 34 against India in a U-19 Asia Cup match in 2003 in Lahore is the lowest ever total in the tournament’s history. Overall, in U-19 cricket, Scotland’s 22 is the lowest ever total in this age group, against Australia in the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2004.

Sandeep Lamichhane — who was once taken by Australia’s World Cup winning captain Michael Clarke to Sydney’s grade cricket competition — returned with stunning figures of 4.3-0-8-5 to help Nepal decimate Malaysia.

The ongoing U-19 Asia Cup in Malaysia will be remembered as an event where minnows not only punched above their weight, but also signalled how competitive cricket could be at this level in Asia.

In a tournament wherein teams from cricketing powerhouses like India and Sri Lanka have failed to make it to the final four, Nepal has hogged all the limelight.

Nepal will now face another Afghanistan, another passionate cricket country taking giant strides in cricket, in the semi-final on November 17.