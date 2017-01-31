New boss Vinod Rai bars two BCCI officials from ICC meet on first day

In a major decision on Tuesday, BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary and joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary were told not to attend the crucial meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The reason behind Rai’s decision is not clear but the issue will be raised in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Time, though, could be a constraint as the ICC meeting will be held in Dubai on Thursday.

The Supreme Court had ordered on Monday that banker Vikram Limaye, who was named in the four-member administrative panel, Anirudh and Amitabh can attend the ICC meeting where financial issues with major ramifications would be discussed as per the new governance structure of the world governing body.

BCCI administrative committee led by Vinod Rai met in Mumbai earlier today pic.twitter.com/hIjxE9Dg2V — ANI (@ANI_news) January 31, 2017

However, on Tuesday, it was learnt that the former Comptroller and Auditor General, Vinod Rai, who was appointed as the head of the administrators’ panel, informed that Limaye will represent BCCI at the meeting while Board CEO Rahul Johri would attend the ICC Chief executives’ meeting.

Calls to Anirudh and Amitabh went unanswered. Amitabh was also barred from chairing the senior selection meeting which picked the squad to face Bangladesh in the one-off Test starting on February 9.